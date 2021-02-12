Steyn’s epic takedown of Wokerati Andrea Mitchell









“Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player, that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more, it is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” ~ by William Shakespeare and not to be confused with the book, The Sound and the Fury

Andrea Mitchell fact-checked Senator Cruz incorrectly when Cruz quoted Shakespeare. She corrected him and said it wasn’t a Shakespeare quote, it was Faulkner. The only problem is Shakespeare was the source. Mitchell owned herself as she lampooned Cruz.

After blowback, she apologized to Cruz for her literature mistake but was roundly mocked on Twitter.

tho “tale told by an idiot” certainly applies here with her bungled fact-check. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 10, 2021

Mark Steyn beat her down as one of the elites ruling over us. He mashed up the “Wokerati” Mitchell.

He said, “eventually, we will look like the no-nothing elites — a ” profoundly ugly, shallow and stupid society.”

