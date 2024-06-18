Hillary “Stuns,” Swooping Into Her Play in a Flowing Tent Dress

Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Tony Awards, where she received a standing ovation from people who paid a lot of money to see her play. Dressed in Omar the Tentmaker fashion, she encouraged the audience to vote and introduced the musical Suffs she is funding in part. The stage setting was a bit Hellish and Star Trekish.

The responses on X were very expressive! We put a few below

The media said she stuns!

Hillary Clinton gets standing ovation in surprise appearance at #TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/wtiKBLDjxK — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 17, 2024

Responses:

How many tacky sofas had to die to make Hillary Clinton her mumu for the Tony Awards? pic.twitter.com/Cwamn2VZPd — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 17, 2024

Why is she dressed like she just grabbed some drapes on the way out of the house? — Thomas Michael (@ScreamRadioHost) June 17, 2024

Looks like a Hollywood cult meeting to me. — MurphMafia (@MurphMafia) June 17, 2024

I knew she stole a lot of things from the WH, but I did NOT know she stole the drapes too!!! — VEIL RADIO (@VEILRADIO1) June 17, 2024

