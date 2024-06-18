Hillary “Stuns,” Swooping Into Her Play in a Flowing Tent Dress

By
M DOWLING
-
3
24

Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Tony Awards, where she received a standing ovation from people who paid a lot of money to see her play. Dressed in Omar the Tentmaker fashion, she encouraged the audience to vote and introduced the musical Suffs she is funding in part. The stage setting was a bit Hellish and Star Trekish.

The responses on X were very expressive! We put a few below

The media said she stuns!

Responses:


