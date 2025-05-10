Hillary Suggests Trump Propagandists Be Criminally Charged

Clown World Hillary, with a fair amount of self-unawareness, wants people to be civilly or criminally charged for boosting Donald Trump. As the dossier mastermind, she might want to rethink this approach.

Basically, she belongs to the church of woke and wants blasphemy laws against people she disagrees with.

Hillary Clinton: Americans who disseminate “propaganda” should be criminally charged. pic.twitter.com/ghu6RISRmF — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) May 9, 2025

Anti-Free Speech Hillary

Clinton has always been anti-free speech. When Hillary the Movie offended her, she wanted it banned. That led to the Citizens’ United case.

She is also opposed to Section 230.

And 9/11/12 wasn’t caused by a dopey movie twelve people watched. Hillary knew it but used that as an excuse. It appears she did it to throw suspicion away from her.

She employed members of an al-Qaeda affiliate to guard the Benghazi embassy. The ambassador, a technician, and two courageous military personnel died because of it. The technician watched the so-called guards and told people he was worried by their actions and didn’t trust them.

Hillary Clinton and her fellow party members blamed a film on YouTube after the attack. They falsely claimed the short film called The Innocence of Muslims, which had other names, was the cause of the assault. She wanted people to believe it was not al-Qaeda.

As soon as I heard that, I looked at the film. Only twelve people had watched it by then. The administration and US media advertised their belief, thus causing the movie to rile up the Muslims in Pakistan and Egypt. In Egypt, they attacked the embassy.

The film was critical of Mohammad.

Hillary was likely behind the imprisonment of the film producer Nikoula Basseley Nikoula for a year. She couldn’t get him for the film because it was a free speech issue, but he was on probation for an unrelated charge. Suddenly, he was imprisoned for that.

She supports hate laws, which are discriminatory and lead to blasphemy laws based on false religions like the religion of woke.

And who can forget her horror over memes that mentioned her or included her likeness?

