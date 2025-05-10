NJ Clown World: Lawmakers Try to Break Prisoners Out of Jail

By
M Dowling
-
3
469

As we reported earlier, the Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, and several other Democrat lawmakers, including Mad Maxine Waters, tried to break into the ICE detention center. They are distraught that criminal illegal aliens are held in detention, awaiting deportation. They will do anything to keep them in this country.

They want the foreign gangbangers out of jail. At the least, the lawmakers are willing to go to war for them. Foreign criminals are a Democrat voting bloc.

The lawmakers got physical with agents. This McIver woman, screaming in the video, accosted several ICE agents.

Here’s McIver acting like a wild woman.


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz