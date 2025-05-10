NJ Clown World: Lawmakers Try to Break Prisoners Out of Jail

As we reported earlier, the Mayor of Newark, New Jersey, and several other Democrat lawmakers, including Mad Maxine Waters, tried to break into the ICE detention center. They are distraught that criminal illegal aliens are held in detention, awaiting deportation. They will do anything to keep them in this country.

They want the foreign gangbangers out of jail. At the least, the lawmakers are willing to go to war for them. Foreign criminals are a Democrat voting bloc.

The lawmakers got physical with agents. This McIver woman, screaming in the video, accosted several ICE agents.

Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver: “God d*mn it, shut down the city! We are at war!” This is the DEI Democrat who forced her way into the ICE detention center and assaulted multiple ICE agents in New Jersey earlier today. pic.twitter.com/7ySy1MzLIb — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) May 9, 2025

Here’s McIver acting like a wild woman.

She should be going to JAIL. Democrat Rep. LaMonica Mclver (red jacket) was seen placing hands on ICE agents outside their detention facility for illegals in Newark. Reportedly, the mayor of Newark has been arrested… pic.twitter.com/j3mx0ksZLv — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) May 9, 2025

