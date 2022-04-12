Hillary’s a Threat to Democracy

On Saturday, Hillary Clinton spoke at a political conference in Inglewood, California to like-minded hacks. While regurgitating talking points, she stopped to lament her election loss in 2016, exposing the fact that she’s a threat to democracy by denying the election was legitimate.

It’s pathetic that she can’t accept the loss and continues to cry about it all over the globe.

“You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you,” she whimpered.

That’s a serious threat to democracy. We’ll have to send this clip to that great attorney general, the one who has uncovered terrorist parents at Board meetings.

Watch:

“You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you.” — Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/aevcqOXS6z — Abe Hamadeh for Arizona (@AbrahamHamadeh) April 10, 2022

