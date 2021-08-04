















Him Too-Cuomo Joins Pervy Dems, Clinton, Spitzer, Weiner, Epstein & Weinstein

New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded in a 165-page report, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and retaliated against a former employee who complained. All in violation of state and federal law.

The investigation’s report is based on allegations from 11 different complainants, nine of whom have worked for Cuomo, either in the past or currently.

Looks like Andy will be joining the growing list of powerful Dems who’ve simply used women as objectified playthings.

A quick review.

Married, 50-year-old President Bill Clinton wooed 22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky. They had sex in, of all places, the Oval Office, 9 times.

Married New York Governor Eliot Spitzer (2007-2008) wound up resigning after it was discovered he’d paid up to $80,000 for prostitutes over a period of several years while he was attorney general, and later as governor.

Anthony Weiner, married at the time to Hillary Clinton’s top personal aide, was caught up in a sexting scandal. He was found to have sent sexually explicit pics to a number of women. He resigned from Congress in 2011. In September 2016, the FBI investigated Weiner for sexting with a 15-year-old girl. A year later, Weiner pled guilty to one count of transferring obscene material to a minor and was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison.

Jeffrey Epstein was a super-wealthy financier, who gave huge sums of money to politicians. Most notable among Democrats were Chuck Schumer, Eliot Spitzer, and Bill Clinton. The latter mentioned has been linked to Epstein’s notorious Pedophile Island. That place earned its name via Jeff’s perverted fondness for young girls. Epstein pleaded guilty and was convicted in 2008 by a Florida state court of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute. Epstein was arrested again on July 6, 2019, on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. On August 10, 2019, he “committed suicide” in his NYC jail cell.

Harvey Weinstein, a mega-donor big-time buddy to high-profile Democrats, was one of the most powerful film producers in the industry. In October 2017 he faced sexual abuse allegations dating back to the late 1970s. Weinstein was arrested and charged with rape in New York in May 2018. He was found guilty in February 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison. The allegations sparked the #MeToo social media campaign and many sexual abuse allegations against powerful men around the world.

Quite the collection of horny, raunchy men.

How ironic that the movement has caught up to Andrew Cuomo, who had gotten over $100,000 dollars from Weinstein. Not likely Andy can appreciate the irony now.

Creepy Andy:



