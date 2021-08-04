Rock star Gov De Santis destroys Biden in his “we’re a free state” speech

















Joe Biden’s illegal aliens are pouring into Florida and Texas with COVID. They’re requesting to go to Florida in droves according to Border Patrol and we wonder who told them to go there.

One thing Biden has is Chutzpah, not much in IQ points, he’s a Neanderthal, but he has lots of nerve:

“Just two states, Florida and Texas, account for one-third of all new Covid-19 cases in the entire country. We need leadership from everyone … I say to these governors, please help, but if you aren’t going to help, at least get out of the way” — Biden pic.twitter.com/dPDnGAJ38u — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 3, 2021

Rock star Governor Ron DeSantis has about 100 IQ points over Joe and he has right on his side. He blasted Joe.

Governor De Santis told Joe Biden, the faux president, “Why don’t you do your job. Why don’t you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you. Thank you.”

Quick Clip:

NOW – Florida’s Gov. DeSantis to Biden: “Why don’t you do your job? Why don’t you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t wanna hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you.”pic.twitter.com/Lb2NsqOmEY — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 4, 2021

DON’T MESS WITH GOVERNOR DESANTIS

The Governor began, “Joe Biden has taken to himself to try to single out Florida over COVID. This is a guy who ran for President saying he was going to ‘shut down the virus.’ And what has he done? He has imported more virus from around the world by having a wide-open Southern border, and hundreds of thousands of people pouring across.”

“And it’s not just from Mexico. In fact, it’s rarely from Mexico. You have over a hundred different countries [160 countries], the people are pouring through. Not only are they letting them through, they’re then farming them out all across our communities all across this country. Putting them on planes, putting them on buses — think they’re being worried about COVID for that? Of course not. So, he’s facilitating, who knows what variants are out there. But I can tell you, whatever variants are around the world, they’re coming across that southern border.”

“So he’s not shutting down the virus, he’s helping to facilitate it in our country. And what is his big solution? What is his big solution? What is he so upset about Florida? His solution is he wants to have the government force kindergarteners to wear masks in school.”

“He doesn’t believe the parents should have a say in that. He thinks that should be a decision for the government. Well, I can tell you in Florida, the parents are going to be the ones in charge of that decision.”

Governor DeSantis said one of Biden’s major health professionals in his administration [the Surgeon General Murthy] said “parents should be wearing masks when they’re at home when they’re around their own children.”

He added, “This is insane!”

He noted that Biden believes “vaccines should be mandated by force of government, that you should have to show vaccination status.”

DeSantis said he is proud of his successful ‘seniors’ first’ strategy. His strategy worked brilliantly without unreasonable mandates. He made mention of the fact that Biden’s strategy is to ban young kids from restaurants because they’re not vaccinated. “And law-abiding citizens have to present proof of their medical record just to go to the gym, or attend an event, or just to participate in everyday society.”

Governor DeSantis said he, meaning Dementia Joe, “wants that but when it’s time to go out and vote, “he thinks it’s too much of a burden to show a picture ID when you’re voting.”

No ID for voting but “show your medical records just to live an everyday life? Give me a break.”

“We can either have a free society or a biomedical security state,” he said. “I can tell you in Florida, we’re a free state.”

There’s more, watch the full clip:

Gov. Ron DeSantis blasts Joe Biden, tells him to do his job and that Florida is a place for freedom, not a “biomedical security state.” pic.twitter.com/bsarqlnbHY — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 4, 2021

