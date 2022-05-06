Hired Revolutionaries to Hit the Streets and Catholic Churches

Antifa announced plans for a violent direct action at Pan Pacific Park in Los Angeles on May 6 at 7 pm in support of abortion. They’ve created digital flyers and instructions on how to avoid being identified.

Mind you, abortion is not banned if Roe is overturned. It simply turns it over to the States so people can vote on it.

The LAPD has not responded to the announced far-left direct action.

The last time the hired Democrats of Antifa and Black Lives Matter rioted, they ran up $2 billion in property damage, injured police officers, and killed people. Most suffered no consequences.

Chicago Antifa also announced a direct action in Federal Plaza for Saturday, May 7 at 12 p.m. They explicitly warn against “peace police.”

There is absolutely no accountability for actions these people take. More than 90% have their charges dropped.

Let’s hear what the J6 witch hunt committee has to say about all this. Will there be absolute silence, minor protestations?

Churches Too

The Washington Times reported the group is also challenging people to protest inside a Catholic Church on Sunday.

It tweeted: “Whether you’re a ‘Catholic for Choice,’ ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe,” the group said on Twitter. “Stand at or in a local Catholic Church on Sun May 8.”

The Heavy-Duty Fencing

Heavy-duty fencing has been put up around the US Supreme Court following protests & threats of violence by the left over abortion. The same type of fencing was put up around the Portland federal courthouse due to #Antifa attacks in 2020. It remains today. pic.twitter.com/a2hIve2Tu7 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 5, 2022

Violence, Destruction, and Autonomous Zones Return

According to Andy Ngo: Ahead of last night’s #Antifa riot in Portland over abortion, they gathered in front of the federal courthouse and created a mini autonomous zone with blockades. At night, they smashed up buildings, businesses and started fires.

Ahead of last night’s #Antifa riot in Portland over abortion, they gathered in front of the federal courthouse & created a mini autonomous zone with blockades. At night, they smashed up buildings, businesses & started fires. Video posted by @StanPulliam: pic.twitter.com/vrkG4u42W7 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 4, 2022

#Antifa smashed out nearly all the windows of Portland City Hall at their riot yesterday for abortion. pic.twitter.com/gAN22IzhZT — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 4, 2022

Related