George W Bush: Zelenskyy’s “The Winston Churchill of Our Times”

George W. Bush held a video call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. He actually told Zelenskyy that he is the “Winston Churchill of our times.”

Churchill – the great British statesman? Why stop there with the hyperbole, why not Jesus Christ?

Churchill: “We shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.”

Zelenskyy: Long before this war, it was clear humanity should reduce the use of fossil fuels.

Bush once explained how he knew he could trust Russian President Putin.

“I looked the man in the eye. I found him to be very straightforward and trustworthy and we had a very good dialogue. I was able to get a sense of his soul.”

Check out this ridiculous propaganda about the comic turned politician:

There are moments in conflict when heroes are born. Churchill used oratory to rally a nation against tyranny. Zelenskyy has screamed HELP to every government and social media space on the planet. His words will resonate for all time and shame us all. pic.twitter.com/q4n82Wn97y — Truth Matters (@politicsusa46) March 20, 2022

