George W Bush: Zelenskyy’s “The Winston Churchill of Our Times”

By
M Dowling
-
1
27

George W. Bush held a video call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. He actually told Zelenskyy that he is the “Winston Churchill of our times.”

Churchill – the great British statesman? Why stop there with the hyperbole, why not Jesus Christ?

Churchill: “We shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.”

Zelenskyy: Long before this war, it was clear humanity should reduce the use of fossil fuels.

Bush once explained how he knew he could trust Russian President Putin.

“I looked the man in the eye. I found him to be very straightforward and trustworthy and we had a very good dialogue. I was able to get a sense of his soul.”

Check out this ridiculous propaganda about the comic turned politician:


The Prisoner
The Prisoner
12 minutes ago

Rich spoiled brats who were handed everything in life never turn out good.

