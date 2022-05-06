Here Come the Hired Dems to Attack Justices in Their Homes

A far-left-wing group, Ruth Sent Us, is threatening to protest at the homes of the six conservative Supreme Court Justices on Wednesday.

The group posted what the addresses of Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and John Roberts on the Internet.

This is in response to the possibility of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Nothing will change if Roe is overturned. It merely sends abortion back to the States and allows the people to vote on it.

However, we are like a third world country now and violent or otherwise abusive protests are how we settle disagreements.

THEY’RE REVOLUTIONARIES FOR HIRE

The website also notes that “stipends [are] available” for protestors.

This is another paid-for “grassroots” Democrat effort. So far, it doesn’t seem as if anyone is investigating or much is being done to protect the Justices and the institution. Although Senator John Cornyn did introduce a bill to protect them.

The President has said nothing about the threats to the conservative Justices.

We’d like to see a bill to investigate the radicals, who are paid to menace, threaten, and influence the Justices.

Chief Justice Roberts said, Rest assured, this “absolutely appalling” leak will have no impact on the Dobbs/Roe ruling. Ed Morrissey says in response, “Rest assured, almost no one will believe this … unless Alito’s draft survives nearly intact into the controlling majority opinion in Dobbs. And even then.”

The Washington Times reported the group is also challenging people to protest inside a Catholic Church on Sunday.

It tweeted: “Whether you’re a ‘Catholic for Choice,’ ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe,” the group said on Twitter. “Stand at or in a local Catholic Church on Sun May 8.”

The Ruth Sent Us website “links to a different organization, ‘Strike for Choice,’ which shows connections to groups including Black Lives Matter, Code Pink, Women’s March SF, Kavanaugh Off Our Court, and Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights”.

