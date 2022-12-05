Historic Amounts of Fentanyl Intended to Destabilize the USA

Border Patrol is seizing record amounts of fentanyl at the border, but DC won’t do a thing to stop it. In fact, next month, Title 42 will end, and double the number of unvetted illegal immigrants will pour into the country. DEA and Border Patrol do what they can, but most of the Border Patrol is assigned to random, non-enforcement jobs.

John R. Modlin, Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, warned that more than 72 pounds of fentanyl were seized at the I-19 Checkpoint Friday.

Nogales Station agents made the discovery following a K9 Alert. A 40-year-old Mexican citizen and her 18-year-old U.S. citizen daughter were arrested. DEA Phoenix responded and took custody.

Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement authorities in Robstown, Texas, discovered 25 pounds of liquid fentanyl hidden in a specialized compartment inside a vehicle’s gas tank. Officials say this quantity of liquid fentanyl is enough to kill a population of 5.665 million people. The value of the drugs is $1.8 million.

Few in DC care.

Watch as former DEA administrator Derek Maltz explains that China and the cartels are destabilizing America:

Fmr. DEA Agent Derek Maltz: China Is Sitting Back Watching Cartels Destabilize America and the Biden WH Isn't Doing Anything

THE GOTAWAYS

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reported that multiple CBP sources told him there were at least 73,000 known gotaways at the border in the month of November. It represents a daily average of at least 2,400 illegal immigrants slipping past Border Patrol.

There have been at least 137,000 known gotaways since October 1st.

Gotaways are the people they see on cameras, sensors, and foot signs, but they avoid capture due to the lack of manpower. Other gotaways don’t get caught on cameras or sensors or foot signs.

Most Border Patrol agents were pulled off the busiest sectors front line patrols to process large groups instead.

Federal Air Marshals pulled from planes and sent to the border are “heating sandwiches,” driving immigrants in custody to the hospital, and effectively babysitting adults already in confined spaces. Obviously, this is not law enforcement work.

Too few are watching the border.

As if that isn’t enough, we’re getting some very violent people in this country. The administration is destroying immigration laws and law enforcement.

VIOLENT CHAOS ALONG THE SOUTHERN BORDER: Officials tried to dismantle a makeshift camp that allegedly housed up to 1000 migrants waiting to cross into the U.S. until Title 42 expires next month.

CATASTROPHIC AND RECORD RATES OF DEATHS

In August, a DEA administrator, Anne Milgram spoke with CBS News to inform them of the seriousness of the fentanyl situation. She said that two cartels are largely responsible. Never once did the interviewers ask about open borders. But, one did ask if she was worried about political rhetoric aimed at law enforcement.

Ms. Milgram said Americans are killed at “catastrophic and record rates” from fentanyl made by these cartels with chemicals from China.

“What we see happening at DEA is essentially that there are two cartels in Mexico, the Sinaloa cartel and the Jalisco New Generation cartel, that are killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we have never seen before,” Milgram said. “And those cartels are acting with calculated, deliberate treachery to get fentanyl to the United States and to get people to buy it through fake pills, by hiding it in other drugs, any means that they can take in order to drive addiction and to make money.”

CBS co-host Tony Dokoupil noted that drug dealing had changed. Dealers once “wanted to keep a person addicted, keep them paying money, but not kill them.”

