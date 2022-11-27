Historical Protests in China, Chants of “Take Down the CCP”

This is bigger than Tiananmen Square. It’s history. People are being dragged off to prison, yet they keep coming out onto the streets, with chants to end the lockdown and take down the government.

To reach “zero-Covid,” communist China has employed the most tyrannical and authoritarian measures imaginable. They have locked down citizens for months. Whole apartment buildings are sealed shut. The tension between the CCP and the people reached a tipping point. People are sacrificing their lives to end the brutal repression.

Mass protests are taking place in almost every major city in China. The zero COVID lockdowns for three months after opening before that is one of the problems. Since October, it has gotten worse. That is when Xi was anointed as Chairman for life. Xi’s local commissars competed for the most stringent lockdown.

The protests began in the capital city of Jinjiang province, Ürümqi (Urumchi). The protests began with a fire in an apartment building where people were locked down for three months. Emergency crews couldn’t get in, and people couldn’t get out. At least a dozen people were burned alive.

That was the spark. It has since spread throughout the country. The Chinese people are protesting, even in the most prestigious universities and elsewhere.

On dozens of university campuses, students held gatherings or put up posters to grieve the dead from the Xinjiang fire and speak out against zero-Covid. In several cities, residents in locked-down neighborhoods tore down barriers and took to the streets, following mass anti-lockdown protests that swept Urumqi on Friday night.

They are calling for the end of the lockdowns, and some are chanting, “Take down the CCP.”

This is the horrific fire in Urumqi where residents burned alive under the CCP’s terror lockdowns pic.twitter.com/wnepkc5oWm — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 27, 2022

In Shanghai they’re chanting “Take down the CCP! Take down Xi Jinping!” in Mandarin pic.twitter.com/P1RrvUrGoO — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 27, 2022

WATCH: CCP Police is making new arrests. The man here who’s taken away (already in the car) is shouting “Freedom!” over and over again pic.twitter.com/f8WXbMCeQ7 — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) November 27, 2022

Tonight, so close to my home in Beijing. A woman movingly lists out all those who lost their lives due to Zero Covid policies. 🕯️ let’s see what tomorrow brings. pic.twitter.com/hg5TS7PYAS — Emily Feng 冯哲芸 (@EmilyZFeng) November 27, 2022

When this Beijing resident showed how the fire doors were suddenly padlocked (and all other exits suddenly locked), I began to fully understand how terrifying the Urumchi fire story must be to folks all over China. https://t.co/SxzxqNbARM — Julian Ku 古舉倫 (@julianku) November 27, 2022

Police arrest residents in China’s Xinjiang province…pic.twitter.com/A49yb4sd4q — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 27, 2022

BREAKING: Protesters in China’s Lanzhou city are taking to the streets and tearing down the COVID test booths now ⚠️ ⚠️⚠️ 🔊sound …🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/e6o5ArMj0j — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) November 26, 2022

Beijingers marched to the mid third ring road Liang Ma Qiao Bridge. Google the location so you understand what it means. Unprecedented! History is made already. https://t.co/8fEkR5i5hQ pic.twitter.com/IDoiBZl0ce — Vivian Wu (@vivianwubeijing) November 27, 2022

BEIJING: Anti-lockdown protesters march on the streets, shouting to those in the apartments above to “come down” and join them.pic.twitter.com/v32b4vtjx8 — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) November 27, 2022

WATCH: Anti-lockdown protesters in Wuhan break through barricade pic.twitter.com/sqgtDW28Zc — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) November 27, 2022

