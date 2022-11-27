Historical Protests in China, Chants of “Take Down the CCP”

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

This is bigger than Tiananmen Square. It’s history. People are being dragged off to prison, yet they keep coming out onto the streets, with chants to end the lockdown and take down the government.

To reach “zero-Covid,” communist China has employed the most tyrannical and authoritarian measures imaginable. They have locked down citizens for months. Whole apartment buildings are sealed shut. The tension between the CCP and the people reached a tipping point. People are sacrificing their lives to end the brutal repression.

Mass protests are taking place in almost every major city in China. The zero COVID lockdowns for three months after opening before that is one of the problems. Since October, it has gotten worse. That is when Xi was anointed as Chairman for life. Xi’s local commissars competed for the most stringent lockdown.

The protests began in the capital city of Jinjiang province, Ürümqi (Urumchi). The protests began with a fire in an apartment building where people were locked down for three months. Emergency crews couldn’t get in, and people couldn’t get out. At least a dozen people were burned alive.

That was the spark. It has since spread throughout the country. The Chinese people are protesting, even in the most prestigious universities and elsewhere.

On dozens of university campuses, students held gatherings or put up posters to grieve the dead from the Xinjiang fire and speak out against zero-Covid. In several cities, residents in locked-down neighborhoods tore down barriers and took to the streets, following mass anti-lockdown protests that swept Urumqi on Friday night.

They are calling for the end of the lockdowns, and some are chanting, “Take down the CCP.”


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments