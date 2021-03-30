This is who is assaulting Chinese people in deBlasio’s NYC









There is an increasing number of assaults by black people, not white supremacists, against Chinese, not Asian, people. The media won’t tell you the truth so we will. It solves nothing to politicize these crimes and lie about who is doing it. If the truth isn’t recognized, nothing can be done about it.

What should first be done is to get normal, effective leaders in New York City, but that won’t happen.

There is a problem with some in the black community with Chinese people. That problem exists for Orthodox Jews as well. These cases are random hate crimes. We play whack-a-mole because no one wants to admit the truth and strike at the core problem.

The media is not screaming white supremacy over the vicious assault of an Asian (Chinese) woman in New York, and there’s a reason for that. The reason being, as usual, it was not a white perpetrator.

CASE NUMBER 1

A 65-year-old Asian (Chinese) woman was on her way to church when a Black man assaulted her. He cursed at her and told her she doesn’t belong here while punching and kicking her.

It happened outside the open door of a hotel.

The three men in the hotel where someone taped this horrendous scene simply watched the beating taking place outside as the security guard closed the door. Notice they were not white supremacists either.

The Brodsky organization which owns the hotel said the three employees who witnessed it and did nothing were suspended. They are also looking for a third-party delivery person so action can be taken.

Who did the taping?

NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.” Happened in front of 360 W. 43rd St. 11:40am. Sources say building security guard not only failed to render her aid… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZLtQEHHJci — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021

Help identify the below individual wanted in connection to an assault. On Monday, March 29th at 11:40 AM, at 360 West 43rd St, a female, 65, was approached by an unidentified male who punched and kicked her about the body and made anti-Asian statements. Info?☎️1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/LkwfYhMCLr — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 29, 2021

CASE NUMBER 2

Let’s not forget this horrendous attack on an Asian (Chinese) man. Please notice the perpetrator is not a white supremacist.

GRAPHIC: New video footage reveals a downright vicious attack on an Asian man on a Manhattan-bound NYC subway train, with an assailant beating the victim and proceeding to choke him unconscious. Nobody on the train stopped it:pic.twitter.com/BXkMw0cMC1 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 29, 2021

CASE NUMBER 3

Here’s another ‘white supremacist’ in NY wanted for anti-Asian (Chinese) harassment:

Seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the following male individual wanted for questioning in connection to an anti-Asian aggravated harassment, Sat, March 27, 2021 at approximately 8:45 PM inside of the East 51 St and Lexington avenue subway. ☎️@NYPDTips 1-800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/mc18lRaMKK — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 28, 2021

CASE NUMBER 4

And another white supremacist assaulting Asians (Chinese) who is black:

Take a look at these photos and the distinctive clothing- This person is wanted for a hate crime after removing the victim’s cell phone and damaging it while making anti-Asian statements yesterday on the 7 line in Qns- Please ☎️ @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS with any information. pic.twitter.com/avExLvcgfv — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) March 24, 2021

CASE NUMBER 5

Here’s another black person assaulting a Chinese person.

CASE NUMBER 6

And yet another:

Since this morning, Detectives @NYPDHateCrimes have been investigating the following: On March 20, 2021 at 8:55 AM, at 196 Allen St, a 66-year-old Asian male was approached by a male who yelled at him and then struck him in the face. See pics. Call or DM @NYPDTips with any info. pic.twitter.com/3dXYni2BEq — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 21, 2021

CASE NUMBER 7

More of the same.

We are investigating this crime: March 21st, at 5:20 PM at 41-25 Kissena Blvd, a 34-year-old Asian male, had his phone smacked out of his hand, causing damage to the phone. Wanted individual used anti-Asian slurs.

Help us identify him!@NYPDShea @NYPDChiefOfDept @NYPDAsianHCTF pic.twitter.com/7EzPFEIMTP — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 26, 2021

There are many, many more and they all tell the same story. Some of the perps are homeless, and they are all black. The victims aren’t just Asian, they’re Chinese. Tell the truth MSM, no matter where it takes you.

