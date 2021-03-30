This is who is assaulting Chinese people in deBlasio’s NYC

By
M. Dowling
-
0

There is an increasing number of assaults by black people, not white supremacists, against Chinese, not Asian, people. The media won’t tell you the truth so we will. It solves nothing to politicize these crimes and lie about who is doing it. If the truth isn’t recognized, nothing can be done about it.

What should first be done is to get normal, effective leaders in New York City, but that won’t happen.

There is a problem with some in the black community with Chinese people. That problem exists for Orthodox Jews as well.  These cases are random hate crimes. We play whack-a-mole because no one wants to admit the truth and strike at the core problem.

The media is not screaming white supremacy over the vicious assault of an Asian (Chinese) woman in New York, and there’s a reason for that. The reason being, as usual, it was not a white perpetrator.

CASE NUMBER 1

A 65-year-old Asian (Chinese) woman was on her way to church when a Black man assaulted her. He cursed at her and told her she doesn’t belong here while punching and kicking her.

It happened outside the open door of a hotel.

The three men in the hotel where someone taped this horrendous scene simply watched the beating taking place outside as the security guard closed the door. Notice they were not white supremacists either.

The Brodsky organization which owns the hotel said the three employees who witnessed it and did nothing were suspended. They are also looking for a third-party delivery person so action can be taken.

Who did the taping?

CASE NUMBER 2

Let’s not forget this horrendous attack on an Asian (Chinese) man. Please notice the perpetrator is not a white supremacist.

CASE NUMBER 3

Here’s another ‘white supremacist’ in NY wanted for anti-Asian (Chinese) harassment:

CASE NUMBER 4

And another white supremacist assaulting Asians (Chinese) who is black:

CASE NUMBER 5

Here’s another black person assaulting a Chinese person.

CASE NUMBER 6

And yet another:

CASE NUMBER 7

More of the same.

There are many, many more and they all tell the same story. Some of the perps are homeless, and they are all black. The victims aren’t just Asian, they’re Chinese. Tell the truth MSM, no matter where it takes you.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.