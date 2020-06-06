History & Current Activities of Antifa, Anarcho-Communists

Dr. Jerome Corsi interviewed anti-Communist activist Trevor Loudon. Dr. Corsi has been painted as a right-wing radical but the information Mr. Loudon gives is supported by some of our research. We believe the interview is solid, but you decide. We don’t know if this is an exaggeration. If true, you should be deeply concerned.

We do know that the Attorney General of Minnesota, Keith Ellison, supports Antifa, as does his son who is a city council member.

Mr. Loudon describes the origin of Antifa, an international anarcho-communist organization. They are the military wing of the communist party.

UNDERCOVER WITH ANTIFA, THEY WANT TO POKE OUT YOUR EYES, THEY’RE SERIOUS

Recently, citizen journalist James O’Keefe released a video about the organization. One of their reporters infiltrated the group.

NEVER BEFORE SEEN: @Project_Veritas undercover journalist catalogs meetings with video diary while embedded within #ANTIFA. Watch as he describes ‘Black Bloc’ and how it is used to conceal evidence of those committing violent crimes.#EXPOSEANTIFA pic.twitter.com/SjfZsV2kmc — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 4, 2020

Project Veritas went undercover inside Antifa. Here’s a sample of what they learned. #EXPOSEANTIFA pic.twitter.com/lwA2Wyts6E — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 4, 2020

In the #ExposeAntifa undercover video by @Project_Veritas, I recognized this masked antifa recruit as Naomi G. Seraphina, a 42-year-old transsexual fortune teller. She was arrested at a violent antifa riot in 2017 in Portland. #antifa pic.twitter.com/dGzB1fCauY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2020