History & Current Activities of Antifa, Anarcho-Communists

By
M. Dowling
-
0
The Communist Democrats

Dr. Jerome Corsi interviewed anti-Communist activist Trevor Loudon. Dr. Corsi has been painted as a right-wing radical but the information Mr. Loudon gives is supported by some of our research. We believe the interview is solid, but you decide. We don’t know if this is an exaggeration. If true, you should be deeply concerned.

We do know that the Attorney General of Minnesota, Keith Ellison, supports Antifa, as does his son who is a city council member.

Mr. Loudon describes the origin of Antifa, an international anarcho-communist organization. They are the military wing of the communist party.

UNDERCOVER WITH ANTIFA, THEY WANT TO POKE OUT YOUR EYES, THEY’RE SERIOUS

Recently, citizen journalist James O’Keefe released a video about the organization. One of their reporters infiltrated the group.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply