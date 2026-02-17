Hitlerian Yale Professor Wants to Destroy “Whiteness”

Another racist DEI professor at Yale said no one is born white. Whiteness is something else, according to him. He uses bizarre, distorted semantics to trash people over skin color. This is the logic Hitler used.

Everyone is allowed to be proud of their skin color, ethnicity, and religion except white people. This racist claims only whiteness exists, not white people. It’s illogical nonsense used to disguise racial hate.

I am very tired of racist people.

It’s the deconstructing whiteness ideology of hate. This is an excerpt:

“Can White people be saved? So if you have not followed this, let me state it clearly, no one is born white. Do not tell children that. No one is born white. There is no white biology, but whiteness is real.

“Whiteness is a working, a forming toward a maturity that destroys. Whiteness is an invitation to a form of agency and a subjectivity that imagines life progressing toward what is in fact a diseased understanding of maturity, a maturity that invites us to evaluate the entire world by how far along it is toward this goal.

[That makes no sense, but it is hateful.]

“Yes, I want to change the geography, because that is the only way. That is the only way to remove us from this vision, this trajectory toward death, and most importantly, I want to save people from becoming white.”

Imagine if we said that about black people. I have a few words for him, but I can’t write them here.