Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home Ingrate Explains Why Migrants Are Coming to the USA

Ingrate Explains Why Migrants Are Coming to the USA

By
M Dowling
-
1
7

Here is another fake asylum seeker who came here to make more money. She doesn’t like America or Americans.

She said the migrants don’t come because they like our culture; it’s for money. This woman hopes we rot in hell if we support ICE. She needs to be deported.

Montselewin, as she calls herself, whined about the minimum wage in Mexico, but they just raised it quite a bit. She should go home.

This is one of the many bottom feeders Democrats welcomed into the country.

Previous articleInsanity: Mother Calls Police on Son Because He’s Right-Wing
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Captain Tripps
Captain Tripps
4 seconds ago

…and the US government values those like her above its own citizens.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x