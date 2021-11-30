Ho Ho Ho Merry UK Christmas, Get Your Jab Every 3 Months

















In the UK, vaccinations will be available to everyone over 18. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation made a series of recommendations to expand the booster rollout. Children 12-15 are invited to get a second shot.

They will give boosters every three months, instead of six. You heard that right. They want to jab everyone every six months.

They won’t know for weeks if the vaccine will hold up against Omicron but they want people vaxxed again anyway. They’re worried about Omicron as it might have a higher re-infection rate.

So far Omicron presents with mild symptoms.

The government has announced new rules on self-isolation and that face masks will be compulsory in shops and on public transport in England in an effort to contain the spread of the variant. Eleven cases of Omicron have now been detected in the UK. Anyone with Omicron or any variant must isolate for ten days.

DO THIS UNTIL THE SCIENCE MIST CLEARS

England’s deputy chief medical officer Prof Jonathan Van-Tam told a Downing Street briefing “Vaccine boosting is the thing we can do most easily while we wait for that science mist to clear.”

When the “science mist” isn’t clear, get the jab??? How is that following the science? What about natural immunity and what does jabbing every three months do to natural immunity? The fact that there are no long-term studies on these vaccines should also worry people.

Prof Wei Shen Lim, chair of the JCVI said, “With any vaccine during a pandemic, we get the greatest benefit for individuals and society if the vaccine is deployed before the wave starts. We want to provide boosters early enough…. before any possible wave”.

Now people have to vax before anything starts? How do they know if Omicron is just spreading or if it wasn’t around for months?

Omicron is as mild as cold at this point. It could be the virus is weakening, some doctors have said as much, although no one knows at this point.

So far, ministers in England, Scotland, and Wales have said they would follow the recommendations, and Northern Ireland is also expected to accept them.

The six cases identified in Scotland had no travel history. This suggested a degree of community transmission, one medical bureaucrat said, but there was currently no suggestion this was widespread.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said “these are protections, not restrictions” and people can have a different but fine Christmas. He also said MPs will be allowed to vote on it. How nice of them.

89% of the people in the UK are dosed and there are ten cases of Omicron so far.

People are going crazy. Watch the clip.

