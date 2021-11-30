“Whooo Boy, DOJs Case Against Bannon Is Gonna Be a Doozy”

















“In short, this court should deny the government’s proposed protective order insofar as it would interfere with Mr. Bannon’s right to a fair trial,” the court filing says.

The Bannon defense is going to directly address the DoJ/FBI abuse of power in issuing protective orders which allows them to violate the law, provide a roadmap to other DoJ victims, and enable them to cover up their own corruption.

When they want to cover up, all they do is put a protective order on what they don’t want revealed.

Look at the J6 case, the FBI collected 14,000 hours of video, including some exculpatory evidence for some no doubt, but they won’t release it.

Overclassification as tool to abuse power commit crimes and cover ups is the longest running corruption problem in Gov and we need to focus on it. Everything is sensitive material when you’re a criminal regime. The fact that we’ve accepted this for 40+ years is insane. https://t.co/nNG9VjxKGc — Amanda Milius (@AmandaMilius) November 29, 2021

Protective orders may be issued to prevent a disclosure in a legal proceeding that would prejudice the rights of a party, or prevent the legal process from being used to harrass, embarrass, or cause someone undue burden or expense. Protective orders are civil orders issued by a judge to prevent one person from committing certain acts against others. The personal relationship between the “ respondent” (person alleged to commit the prohibited act) and the victim (person to be protected) determines which kind of petition would be filed. A protective order to is a method to help keep a victim of family abuse safe or stalking from further acts of violence or stalking. A permanent protective order will usually only be issued after a full hearing before the appropriate court.

WILL THE LAWLESS PREVAIL?

Bannon has been indicted both for failing to appear for an October 14 deposition before the select committee and refusing to provide documents. He was released on his own recognizance after making an initial appearance in court last week.

Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican and one of the House select committee’s members, has said “it appears that Mr. Bannon had substantial advance knowledge of the plans for January 6th and likely had an important role in formulating those plans.”

Lavrentiy Beria Cheney has presented no evidence of that whatsoever. The woman is fishing, hoping to find some. She is completely lawless while pretending she’s worried about constitutional violations of those who love the Constitution.

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse at the time, Bannon, 67, vowed to fight the charges. “What we’re doing is taking on this illegitimate Biden regime,” Bannon told reporters. He urged supporters not to “ever let this noise up here take you off message.”

