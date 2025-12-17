The Madness of Trans Justice & Loss of Parental Rights

We have a horrifying story out of Canada, the once Democratic country. Only City Journal is reporting it here in the USA, but we need to know about it. Eventually, it will come here.

This incident sets a terrifying precedent for parents in the Western World. We have seen the same process unfold here in America as well, but parents haven’t been imprisoned yet. In Canada, a father was banned from protecting his child from trans justice. He now sits in prison in British Columbia.

The Story

Canadian father, Robert Hoogland, was thrown in prison for trying to prevent his 14-year-old daughter from undergoing a permanent medical transition.

She is emotionally disturbed, and he tried to save her from mutilation and utter destruction.

Transgender activists, eager to increase their visibility and clout, have embraced emotionally disturbed girls they can talk into thinking their problem is their gender.

Most kids who say they’re the other sex will change their minds soon after puberty. This alone would be a reason to withhold radical, irreversible treatments until patients reach adulthood.

The radical pro-trans left do not care about reality or the well-being of children, or perhaps they are too biased to see it.

The school socially transitioned her behind his back, and the courts authorized testosterone injections against his wishes.

The Court decided she was a mature child and could make the decision to transition. A Judge Francesca Mazari ignored Mr. Hoagland’s concern for his child and painted him as a selfish bigot, without any evidence.

The state stripped him of his parental rights. When he refused to remain silent about the medical risks and the loss of his child, the government moved to silence him by force.

Mr. Hoogland was imprisoned for “contempt of court” because he defied a gag order that forbade him from referring to his child as his “daughter” or using female pronouns. By treating his desperate plea to protect his child as a criminal act, the court signaled that the state, not the parent, owned the child.

They criminalized parenting over the State’s gender ideology. The State will give her dangerous drugs and eventually mutilate his child. The father has no rights.