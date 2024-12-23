Hochul Brags About Safe Subways the Day a Woman Is Burned to Death, 2 Are Stabbed

A woman was burned to death by an illegal alien from Guatemala, another person was stabbed in the face, and another in the chest in separate incidents. On the same day, Gov. Hochul boasted of subway safety.

Hochul is extremely tone-deaf. Until they put these criminals away and close the borders, this Manhattan Hell will continue.

New York City is experiencing insane gridlock surface traffic, because people are legitimately afraid to take the subway or walk https://t.co/CU4JUrh9cE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2024

She wants all New Yorkers to feel safe and made that announcement two hours after a woman was burned alive by an illegal alien from Guatemala who had already been deported. Two other maniacs stabbed two people in separate incidents.

Do they do this in Guatemala? No, only in New York, where rampant crime is allowed.

Kathy Hochul posted this video *yesterday* boasting about how she made the subway safer. *Today* a woman was burned alive on the subway, another individual was stabbed to death, while another is in the hospital with injuries. Great job @GovKathyHochul! pic.twitter.com/FF8dvWmfB2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 23, 2024

The NY Governor’s website brags:

Additional 250 New York National Guard Members Deployed in New York City to Bolster Safety

Governor Accelerates Installation of Security Cameras in Every Subway Car, 100 Percent Complete With Over 15,000 Cameras Installed

Builds on Governor’s Robust Five Point Subway Safety Plan, Including Investment in Mental Health Outreach Teams

Since January 2021, Subway Crime has been down 42 percent, and Ridership has increased by 148 percent.

She lies.

