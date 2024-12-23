Biden Lifts $10M Bounty on Syrian Terrorist Jolani for a Pinky Swear

Syrian Al-Qaeda leader Al Jolani pledged allegiance to al-Zawahiri and was backed by ISIS chief al-Baghdadi. He now claims his radical past was Iran’s fault. It was Tehran fighting a 1,400-year-old religious war in Syria, not him.

Joe Biden eliminated the $10 million bounty on his head. Jolani is the terrorist leader of the terrorist cult HTS, now in control of most of Syria.

The US Government’s Rewards for Justice site used to have a $10 million reward up for Syrian leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani who had been dispatched by the Caliph of ISIS Now it’s gone. pic.twitter.com/B7TNspNZX0 — Daniel Greenfield – “Hang Together or Separately” (@Sultanknish) December 21, 2024

His US envoy to the Middle East sat for an interview with Ahmed al-Sharaa (Abu Mohammad al-Jolani or Golani). This administration is the stupidest in US history.

Al Sharaq promised not to threaten the US or Syria’s neighbors. The Bidenistas are going to trust a terrorist.

“We had a good, thoroughgoing discussion on a range of regional issues,” Barbara Leaf told reporters. She is the U.S.’s top envoy to the Middle East.

“It was a policy decision… aligned with the fact that we are beginning a discussion with HTS,” Leaf explained.

“So if I’m sitting with the HTS leader and having a lengthy detailed discussion about the interests of the US, interests of Syria, maybe interests of the region, it’s suffice to say a little incoherent then to have a bounty on the guy’s head.”

Jolani is being rehabbed, much like Biden and Harris.

The U.S. lists Mohammed al-Jolani as a wanted terrorist, yet he is now being reframed as a polished, blazer-wearing rebel willing to partner with the West.@ggreenwald on Mohammed al-Jolani’s rebrand after Assad’s fall: pic.twitter.com/R07b1aRmB4 — System Update (@SystemUpdate_) December 10, 2024

