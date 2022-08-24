Hochul Forces WOKEisms on NYS, No More “Inmates” & Gendered Pronouns

WOKE New York just found a way to get more WOKE under unelected Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY). She is mandating WOKE language. No more salesmen, his and her, or inmates.

Earlier this week, Hochul signed a bill that would ban the word “salesman” and replace it with “salesperson” as well as replace words such as “his” and “her” with the woke pronoun “they” and “them.”

We don’t know what the punishment will be for disobeying her language mandates.

Senate Bill 536, or the Salesman Law, was proposed to change forms of “gendered language” so that they would be more “inclusive” among everyone, including inmates.

Hochul is on a roll. She also approved a bill that would remove gender references from office-holders in local legislative bodies, changing “councilman” to words such as “council member.”

We can’t call prisoners “inmates” any longer. They are not “incarcerated persons.”

Prison reform advocates have said the term “inmate” has a dehumanizing effect. “Language matters,” said state Sen. Gustavo Rivera, a Bronx Democrat who sponsored the bill for the “inmate” change. “This is another concrete step our state is taking to make our criminal justice system one that focuses on rehabilitation, rather than relying solely on punishment, Daily Mail reports.

The inmates victims think they dehumanized them.

“Jobs have no gender, but unfortunately, many of our State’s laws still use gendered language when discussing professions that are practiced by people of all genders,” NYS Senator Anna Kaplan said. “It’s important that we update these antiquated sections of the law to reflect our New York values and send a message that everyone, regardless of gender, should be able to pursue their passions.” The includes inmates.

New York State Assembly member Danny O’Donnell, who sponsored the bill with Kaplan, said, “People of all professions deserve to feel valued, but gendered language in our real property law fails to adequately recognize the contributions of women and non-binary New Yorkers.” They want to eliminate gender. These people are nuts. Crime is running amok, our economy is a mess, and we have unvetted illegal aliens EVERYWHERE. But, we must concentrate on gender-neutral pronouns. Most of all, we must respect inmates.

