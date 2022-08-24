CNN CEO Told The [Flop] Talent They May Not Like the Coming Changes

The New CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht wasn’t able to calm the nerves of highly partisan employees at the far-Left network this week after the cancelation of Brian Stelter’s show “Reliable Sources,” Daily Wire reports.

Licht started to evaluate the hyper-partisan so-called “talent” at the network shortly after he joined CNN as he aimed to dial down the extreme partisanship that has plagued the network in recent years.

“I want to acknowledge that this is a time of significant change, and I know that many of you are unsettled,” Licht said, according to numerous people who attended Friday’s editorial meeting call.

“There will be more changes, and you might not understand it or like it,” Daily Wire reports.

According to Deadline, Licht is irritated over some media reports about CNN’s plans, characterizing them as incorrect assumptions. The exec stressed to staff that those fluid plans are only known by a few in CNN management’s inner circle.

The Reliable Sources cancellation and Stelter’s exit, however, appear to have heightened anxieties. “No one is safe or secure right now,” a CNN staffer told Deadline on Friday.

People on staff believe investor John Malone is in charge and he wants a neutral network. He can’t get that with the people he has on air. Most believe he is behind Licht’s moves.

Malone himself told The New York Times in an email that he had “nothing to do with” the cancellation of Reliable Sources. He also told the Times that he wants “the ‘news’ portion of CNN to be more centrist, but I am not in control or directly involved.”

It’s hard to believe but some people at CNN are sad to see Stelter go. “He was such a big presence,” some say and Daily Wire‘s Ryan Saavedra reports.

Alex Berenson suggests anti-free-speech Oliver Darcy should hit the trail.

Hey @cnn, now that you’ve dealt with @brianstelter, maybe you could have a chat with @oliverdarcy, who believes strongly in free speech – as long as it’s his own! Not a great look, amirite? pic.twitter.com/d3X68cYi5d — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) August 23, 2022

We’d like to see Lemon, Acosta, Tapper, Cooper, every AM host go. They should also stop using Peter Strzok as an expert on the Mar-a-Lago raid.

On his way out, Stelter bragged about his abysmal ratings which is why he’s not a Reliable Source.

So @BrianStelter is bragging about his ratings from this past Sunday. He fails to mention he lost big time in 18-49 demo, 25-54 year old demo and in total viewers to 15 @FoxNews programs. Stelter dishonesty & fact suppression are reasons #57 & 58 why he was fired from @CNN https://t.co/HDhiVkh5Ne — RoadMN 📈 (@RoadMN) August 23, 2022

People fear they will become more like Fox.

