Hochul Might Remove Adams: Disaster Awaits If She Does

Gov. Hochul might remove Mayor Adams, but she wouldn’t remove him when he let the world flood the city. If this happens, New York City will take a disastrous turn with his replacement.

She is meeting with “Key leaders” on Tuesday to discuss removing Mayor Adams from office.

Hochul’s Marxist constituents are demanding it, and if he is removed, Adams’s replacement could potentially win the election.

Hochul made the announcement Monday evening in a statement. She’s under pressure from Democratic leaders in the city and state to remove the embattled mayor from office. Mr. Adams is refusing to step down on his own.

Four of Mr. Adams’ deputy mayors resigned Monday over concerns that Adams has entered into an alleged quid pro quo with the Trump administration. They are concerned that Adams is cooperating with their immigrant deportation plans in exchange for having the charges dropped. President Trump said he had nothing to do with it.

The Radicals Want It

The state’s radicals, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, Congressman Ritchie Torres, Congresswoman Andrea Ocasio-Cortez, and City Comptroller Brad Lander want Adams to go.

“I recognize the immense responsibility I hold as governor and the constitutional powers granted to this office,” Ms. Hochul said in the statement. “In the 235 years of New York State history, these powers have never been utilized to remove a duly-elected mayor; overturning the will of the voters is a serious step that should not be taken lightly.”

“That said, the alleged conduct at City Hall that has been reported over the past two weeks is troubling and cannot be ignored,” Ms. Hochul said. “I have asked key leaders to meet me at my Manhattan office for a conversation about the path forward, with the goal of ensuring stability for the City of New York.”

Hochul could receive blowback from her black constituents, and her polling numbers are poor.

The Disaster That Awaits

The city’s public advocate, Jumaane Williams, will replace Adams if he is removed. Williams is a communist and will do everything possible to keep criminal aliens in the city, among other terrible things.

“If I step down, the public advocate becomes the mayor,” Mr. Adams said Monday at a Brooklyn church rally. “Can you imagine turning over the city to him? That’s the top reason not to step down.”

