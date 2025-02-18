Trevor Noah & Princeton Professor Want Segregation Reintroduced

There’s nothing like starting the morning with a bit of racism with your morning coffee. We are having racism drilled into our teeth, drowned in our coffee, banging around in our heads 24/7.

The Politics of Oppressor and Oppressed, Courtesy of Democrats

Show host Trevor Noah and Princeton professor Ruha Benjamin suggest segregation should be reintegrated into American schools. They don’t think integration was “the right solution.”

Trevor said, “I would love to know if you think integration was the right solution.”

Benjamin: “No. I don’t… when you’re being integrated into institutions, into a culture that’s a supremacist culture… why are we being integrated into that?”

Trevor:

“I found myself wondering, and this applies to America, and then maybe it’ll go to other places in a different way because Finland ties in. Do you think that integration was the right move?

“Like, and now I’m separating two things because I know in America, people like, well, of course, I mean, people where there was racism and there was segregation. And I go, Yeah, no, no, I’m separating them. Let’s separate someone being oppressed and someone not being able to get a job and someone not being able to get a bank book.

“Let’s take all of those, the negative things, away. Because I’ll put myself out personally and say, I think whether we’re talking about gifted kids who are anomalous, let’s say to the norm, whether we are talking about, and I mean anything, anything that does not fit into a category.

“I think the part of the reason Finland is able to do it is because. Have you been to Finland? I’ve been to Finland. You know who’s in Finland, Finnish people. That’s it. That’s it. And because they’re all Finnish, there’s an idea of like, No, we all head in the same direction. We all know what our actions mean/ And that’s a really powerful thing. I’ve learned in communicating with other people. When I’m in a room with anyone where we start to tie together multiple things.

“So if I’m in a room with black people already, there’s like an implicit trust because we know what certain actions, words, and vibes mean. And then you’re in a room with another African, ah already! Now, even if you shout at me, I know what your shout means the same way an Italian knows what an Italian shout means. Yeah, right. And also, I’m prefacing it with a lot. Yes, it’s a lonely question, yes, but I would love to know what you think. Was integration the right solution maybe? On the other side of you know what America of civil rights?

Benjamin:

“Yeah, no, I don’t, and I and I don’t think it’s actually that controversial when if you understand that segregation and integration weren’t the only options. Like, those are, within those two options, it may seem like integration is the more progressive. Like, of course, we don’t want segregation, but again, when you’re being integrated into institutions, into a culture that’s a supremacist culture, that’s a culture that feeds off of hierarchy, that feeds off of insecurity, anxiety, why are we being integrated into that?”

WOW! They do misunderstand the purpose of America and its foundations. We’ll let the responses comment for us.

Show host Trevor Noah and Princeton professor Ruha Benjamin suggest segregation should be reintegrated into American schools, says integration was not “the right solution.” Noah: “I would love to know if you think integration was the right solution.” Benjamin: “No. I… pic.twitter.com/ujhbtmupbF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 18, 2025

Responses

