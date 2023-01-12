Hochul’s Moving Ahead with 800K Affordable Housing Units on LI and Upstate

Long Island elected officials expressed concerns Wednesday over Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to add more than 800,000 affordable housing units statewide in the next decade. She will do this in part by setting local targets and fast-tracking projects in areas that don’t meet them in the next three years.

The approach allows local governments to approve the types of housing they believe meet local needs but carries the prospect the state will step in if too few projects are approved.

Several town supervisors told Newsday they were still reviewing the proposal but worried about how it could interfere with local control over zoning rules. The proposal was part of Hochul’s State of the State speech Tuesday, and it will be several weeks before she releases more detail in her proposed budget. The proposal is subject to negotiation with the State Legislature.

The Affirmative Fair Housing Act

If you remember, Barack Obama pushed the affirmative fair housing act into place when he was president. It hasn’t gone anywhere. Kathy Hochul is looking to accelerate it here in New York. There’s already precedent for it with the Mount Laurel decision in New Jersey. It has pushed the housing act in New Jersey and is destroying zoning laws.

It will destroy the suburbs and make every suburb into a metropolitan area. Some people believe Democrats are doing this so they get votes in the suburbs which are traditionally Republican. What progressive Democrats plan to do is move people who are here illegally into those areas and they will vote Democrat.

We would no longer have control over who comes into our neighborhoods.

The sad thing is that most Americans don’t know what is going on. All of this is straight out of The Communist Manifesto.

Kathy Hochul plans to add these 800,000 affordable housing units in Westchester, Rockland County, Nassau County and Suffolk County. She will claim it’s a housing emergency.

The same bad progressive policies that ruined the metropolitan areas in our country will now ruin the suburbs. This is her plan, and if the Democrat legislature goes along with it, that is the end of the suburban land in New York.

The Democrats have made clear that this is what they plan to do. This is not a conspiracy theory. They’ve been pretty open about it.

Related