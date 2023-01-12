Secretary: In 6 Months, the Navy Won’t Be Able to Arm US and Ukraine

Navy Secretary Carlos del Toro is “concerned” that the US Navy won’t be able to arm itself and Ukraine within the next six months. He is urging contractors to boost production to meet the demand.
Congress has already approved $100 billion for Ukraine.
Someone made him walk it back:
(1/5) To clarify earlier comments from the Secretary:
“If the conflict does go on for another six months to another year, it certainly continues to stress the supply chain in ways that are challenging.
He admitted there are “concerns” about America’s weapons supply as the US continues to arm Ukraine.
He said that if the conflict in Ukraine continues for the next six months, it will “stress the supply chain.”
Adm. Daryl Caudle also accused military contractors of using the pandemic as an excuse not to supply weapons on time.
Soledar Is Lost
In other news, in this war – we are allegedly winning – Soledar was “liberated” by the Wagner PMC – Russians. Even CNN knows it’s bad.
Despite the sustained, albeit slow, Russian advance, the Ukrainian authorities have chosen not to retreat at the cost of tremendous losses.
“I want to repeat that Soledar has been fully liberated and cleared of Ukrainian army units,” Prigozhin said in a statement on Wednesday evening. “The Ukrainian troops that refused to surrender have been destroyed.”
Prigozhin estimated that 500 Ukrainian troops died in the final stages of the fighting, after Wagner forces encircled them. That’s on top of others who perished previously.
Zelensky never gave them the okay to retreat insofar as we know.
I would conclude the US is directly involved with fighting in Ukraine. There are flights of the Joint-STAR aircraft circling in the area. This aircraft is a Target Attack Radar System employed by the US assisting in airborne battle management, command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. It’s one thing for the Global Hawk drones to be circling but the J-STAR takes it to a whole new level.
In addition to the Ukrainians killed, there were either 100 or 200 that surrendered. A person has to really wonder about the training the Ukrainians received. In one video a Russian soldier is going through a forest area in behind the Ukrainian line. He comes upon two in a foxhole. Words are exchanged and the Ukrainian says “Friendlies”. The Russian then attempts to take the rifle from one and the Ukrainian pulls away. The other soldier begins to move towards him and that’s when the Russian shoots both of them. This is almost as bad as when the Russian tank came upon a group of Ukrainians posing for pictures on a disabled Russian tank. They look over and think nothing of it. That tank gets within what appears 25 yards and fires point blank and eliminates the entire platoon. These situations happen quite a bit more than one would expect from a “NATO trained force” .