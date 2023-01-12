Row NYC Houses Illegal Immigrants: Drinking, Drugs, Crime, Sex in Stairwells

An employee at Row, one of New York City’s best-known hotels, became a whistleblower Wednesday after he released video and photos of illegal immigrants trashing the hotel and leaving fresh food out to rot.

It’s a $ 500-a-night hotel.

”The chaos that we see at the Row today is [caused] by migrants being drunk, drinking all day, smoking marijuana [and] consuming drugs,” a whistleblower said.

He added that they have sex in the stairwells, smoke pot all day, do other drugs, and they are ingrates.

We are not getting their best. These are the people who will become public charges.

Two reports:

Ingraham report:

