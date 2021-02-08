Hogg’s back! He sent out a desperate call for a pillow manufacturer

David Hogg, the radical anti-gun leftist who pretends he’s a Parkland survivor, plans to start his own pillow company to compete with Mike Lindell, the My Pillow guy. He hates the My Pillow Guy.

The former Parkland student wrote, “We WILL have a chief progressive officer to have an overview of the company and its actions to make sure every decision we make is within our strict ethical requirements for worker protections, sustainability, honesty to our customers and more.”

“This is going to be an amazing company,” he announced on Twitter.

He’s now looking for a unionized pillow manufacturer on Twitter. He CAN’T FIND ONE! PLEASE dm him.

I NEED A UNIONIZED PILLOW MANUFACTURER IN THE US We’re having a hard time finding one If you know one PLEASE dm — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 5, 2021

Hogg’s researching pillows and tweeted a message for the masses which you can watch below.

Thank you to everyone that filled out the survey that we posted we got over 2000 responses and we’ve gotten through the equivalent of thousands of dollars and months of research all within about an hour this morning stay tune for more surveys to make a better Pillow! pic.twitter.com/1h5FpKPs2a — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 6, 2021

