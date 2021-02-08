Hogg’s back! He sent out a desperate call for a pillow manufacturer

David Hogg, the radical anti-gun leftist who pretends he’s a Parkland survivor, plans to start his own pillow company to compete with Mike Lindell, the My Pillow guy. He hates the My Pillow Guy.

The former Parkland student wrote, “We WILL have a chief progressive officer to have an overview of the company and its actions to make sure every decision we make is within our strict ethical requirements for worker protections, sustainability, honesty to our customers and more.”

“This is going to be an amazing company,” he announced on Twitter.

He’s now looking for a unionized pillow manufacturer on Twitter. He CAN’T FIND ONE! PLEASE dm him.

Hogg’s researching pillows and tweeted a message for the masses which you can watch below.

 

