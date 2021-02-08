Radical FB censor, too radical for Obama, gets a new job at the DoJ

THIS IS HOW THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT BECAME CORRUPT

Stanford Law Professor Pamela Karlan is leaving her position on Facebook’s ‘oversight committee’ to join the civil rights division at the Department of Justice.

“Pam Karlan’s legal and civil rights expertise played an important part in shaping the Board and we’re grateful for her contributions,” board spokesperson John Taylor said in a statement. “The Trustees and Board members congratulate Pam on her new role and wish her the very best.”

So, she helped shape the Board that censors everyone on the Right and now she has to be fair to properly fill her role in the civil rights division. Unfortunately, we already know that she is not fair.

In 2009, Karlan was passed over as a possible U.S. Supreme Court nominee because she was too radical for Obama.

Hiring people like this for years has corrupted the DoJ. She is the kind of person they like to hire.

PAM KARLAN IS EXTREMELY RADICAL

You might remember radical leftist Pam Karlan. She was one of the impeachment ‘witnesses’ at Donald Trump’s first impeachment scam. She is an anti-ICE activist who slandered the men and women who serve ICE. Hillary thought she would make a great Supreme Court Justice.

Karlan mocked Barron Trump’s name during the hearings. She is the shrew who went after 13-year-old Barron Trump with a lousy joke. Pamela should disown the person who gave her that bad line. How long was she waiting to slip that in, thinking it was clever.

Witness Pamela Karlan just attacked Barron in the middle of an impeachment hearing. Barron is 13 years old. This is a circus. pic.twitter.com/vJC0bWfkIB — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) December 4, 2019

Karlan, who says she can’t walk on the sidewalk in front of Trump hotel because of her hatred for Orange Man Bad.She is quite the hater.

This is all you need to know about Democrats’ “Star Witness” Pamela Karlan She hates Trump so much that she has to cross the street to avoid walking by any of his hotels This is the “fair, unbiased” expert making the case for impeaching Trump? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eutMqTGYBj — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 4, 2019

