Joe Biden is abolishing ICE by nullifying them

The Washington Post reported that based on new guidance emails amd memos ICE Agents will no longer be allowed to deport immigrants for crimes such as driving under the influence and assault. It will focus instead on national security threats, recent border crossers and people completing prison and jail terms for aggravated felony convictions.

“Generally, these convictions would not include drug based crimes (less serious offenses), simple assault, DUI, money laundering, property crimes, fraud, tax crimes, solicitation, or charges without convictions,” acting director Tae Johnson told senior officials in a Thursday email advising them on how to operate while new guidelines are finalized.

“Generally?”

THEY WON’T BE ALLOWED TO ARREST FUGITIVES OUTSIDE OF PRISON

Agents seeking to arrest fugitives outside of jails and prisons will need prior approval from the agency’s director in Washington justifying the decision while explaining how the enforcement action “constitutes an appropriate allocation of limited resources,” according to a draft memo circulating at the agency.

We know that in many of these blue cities and states ICE is not allowed to arrest in the prisons.

Basically ICE won’t be arresting very many people.

THEY ABOLISHED ICE

“They’ve abolished ICE without abolishing ICE,” said one distraught official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because that person was not authorized to speak to the media. “The pendulum swing is so extreme. It literally feels like we’ve gone from the ability to fully enforce our immigration laws to now being told to enforce nothing.”

ICE officials said they were not expecting the kind of restrictions on agents that have been outlined in preliminary memos and emails obtained by The Post.

The interim guidelines show how ICE’s priorities have pivoted since Biden took office.

THE MEMO LETTING CRIMINAL REMAIN

A January 20 memo issued by DHS ordered a 100-day pause on deportations — which a federal judge soon halted. The judge set temporary enforcement priorities while the agency underwent a review.

Johnson, the acting ICE director, sought to clarify the new rules last week in an email to officials unsure of how to operate in the meantime.

Immigrants should be considered public safety threats if they have an institutional record of violent behavior, well-documented gang affiliations or aggravated felony convictions, Johnson told senior staff. Such crimes would include murder, rape, child abuse and major drug offenses, and agents should prioritize those released after the issuance of the January 20 memo, he wrote.

In instances where the aggravated felony is more than 10 years old and not the reason for a recent arrest, that individual would not be considered a public safety threat, Johnson indicated. Gang tattoos or records showing “loose affiliation with gang activity” would also not meet the narrower criteria.

BORDER STATES ARE TARGETS

ICE officials said that under Trump, criminal offenders were the vast majority of those taken into custody by agents. But many of those arrested had convictions or pending charges for driving under the influence, traffic offenses and immigration violations, such as illegally reentering the country.

The narrower priorities, he said, “will focus agents on getting dangerous people off the street.”

The January 20 memo will allow thousands of people with criminal histories to remain in the United States and to possibly reoffend. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the federal lawsuit that overturned the 100-day pause, resuming deportations.

Texas has since asked U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee, to toss the entire memo, which could affect the new priorities, calling it a “total abdication of their responsibility” to enforce the law.

FORMER AGENTS RESPOND

Two former acting ICE directors under Trump — Tom Homan and Ronald Vitiello — backed Texas in court affidavits. Homan said the deportation pause would be “disastrous.”

Vitiello said requiring agents to seek clearance from the ICE director to arrest immigrants will “dramatically reduce enforcement.”

“Clearing enforcement actions in Washington, DC sets a tone that Agents do not have the trust and confidence of their leadership at ICE HQ or DHS and possibly higher in the chain of command,” Vitiello wrote.

The fact that any American is supporting this so-called president after this shows how far this country has sunk. This is corrupt. They are allowing criminals to stay as long as they one day vote for them. Felons are Democrats’ voting base. By doing what he’s doing, Biden is in league with cartels and their CCP allies on the border who regularly traffic in people and drugs.

He’s inviting criminals into the country by giving them safe haven.

Why would Biden do this? It’s certainly not humanitarian to encourage people to come in with cartels, especially if they’re killers. This is why?

A MARYLAND SHERIFF REACTS

A Maryland sheriff warned of President Joe Biden’s immigration actions on Monday, arguing that “Americans will not be safe” and “immigrant communities will not be safe.”

“These types of laws lead to more victims of crime, more violent crime [and] gangs infiltrating this country,” Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said on “Fox & Friends” Monday.

Jenkins also said Americans should be “outraged” at Biden for his immigration actions, arguing that the president has “dismantled ICE” by “basically telling the agents to stand down.”

Biden is destroying the country in front of our eyes, but don’t believe your lying eyes. He doesn’t care if we’re unsafe. He’s replacing us and the end justified the means.

