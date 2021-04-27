Kindergarten: USA is built on ‘pyramid of hate’ culminating in ‘genocide’











The day after the Chauvin verdict, Philadelphia Public Schools teaches kindergarteners that “George Floyd was killed by a police officer” and that America is built on a “pyramid of hate” culminating in “genocide.”

TRAGEDY AS A WEAPON

Christopher Rufo was able to get his hands on the lesson plan created by Philadelphia’s Office of School Climate and Culture. It teaches children K-2nd grade to discuss what happened to George Floyd and the goals of the Black Lives Matter [communist] movement.

The story is taught in racial terms: “George Floyd was killed by a police officer”; “Mr. Floyd was African American, the officer was white.” The lesson teaches that for years, “some police officers have hurt African Americans.”

Teachers are then told to discuss the “Pyramid of Hate” with the children as young as four years old, teaching that “our society” is built on “biased attitudes,” “systemic discrimination,” and “bias-motivated violence,” which can lead to “genocide.”

All of this, of course, is a lie.

Philadelphia, where our nation was born, now glorifies “black communism” and simulates Black Power rallies. These are the schools where 87 percent of the children fail to meet basic literacy, Rufo writes.

The only genocide is that which Democrats encourage them to do — abortion. More than 19 million black babies have been aborted since 1973. That is the population of Florida. There should be a lot more black people in this country.

TRUTH

The true story is Mr. Floyd probably died from taking more than 3 times the amount of fentanyl needed to kill a person. He also took pot and meth, had a bad heart, and other comorbidities as well ad COV. Mr. Floyd was a hardened criminal who resisted arrest and there was no evidence that this was a racist crime on the part of the officers. Officer Chauvin was married to a minority and two of the arresting officers with him are minorities. Racism was NEVER alleged during the trial at any time.

