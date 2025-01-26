Hollywood Hates America

Emilia Perez stars in two movies up for Academy Awards. One is Wicked, and the other is a bizarre, moronic film called The Brutalist. The Brutalist is up for Best Picture and about 12 other Oscars. It has received the most nominations.

The film tells the story of a fictional Mexican drug trafficker nicknamed Manitas Del Monte, who leaves behind her life of crime by becoming a transgender woman and activist searching for Mexico’s thousands of disappeared. But problems arise from Manitas’s uncontrolled jealousy toward her ex-wife Jessi, despite falling deeply in love with another woman, Epiphania.

Apparently, people are shocked that the star-studded cast met with a fizzle at the box office. It only made about $74,000 at its premiere.

The AP thinks it did poorly because Mexico gamorizes it’s brutal gangs.

This is the most nominated film at the Oscars. Clearly, it’s not because it’s any good, but rather it meets all the DEI requirements so well.

Films must meet two of four Marxist diversity, equity, and inclusion criteria to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars.

The four criteria are:

On-screen representation: it must have a lead or supporting actor from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.

Off-screen leadership: the film must have significant off-screen leadership from underrepresented groups.

Training programs: the film must have training programs promoting diversity.

Marketing: the film’s marketing must promote diversity.

The trailer of this crap movie:

