Lindsey Graham Thinks J6 Pardons Were a Mistake

Described by the media as a long-term backer of Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham said on Meet the Press that pardoning the J6 protesters was a mistake. The fact that Graham objected to the pardons and commutations proves they were the right thing to do.

The Meet the Press host is an activist whose only goal is to make President Trump and everything he does look bad.

Host Kristen Welker:

“Let’s turn now to President Trump’s decision to pardon, to give blanket pardons to everyone who was convicted of crimes on January 6, including the 172 people who pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers. Even his own Vice President said, ‘If you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn’t be pardoned.’ Do you believe that President Trump was wrong to issue these blanket pardons to the January 6 defendants?”

RINO Lindsey Graham:

“One, you had the legal authority to do it, but I fear that you will get more violence. Pardon the people who went into the Capitol and beat up a police officer violently. I think it was a mistake because it seems to suggest that’s an okay thing to do. Kamala Harris wanted to raise bail money for people burning down Minneapolis, you know, Biden pardoned half his family going out the door. I think most Americans, if this continues to see this as an abuse of the pardon power that we will revisit the pardon power of the president. If this continues, but as to pardoning violent people who beat up cops. I think that’s a mistake.”

Senator Graham calls Trump’s decision to pardon January 6th protestors a “mistake.” pic.twitter.com/QSrXzfItVq — Trending Politics (@tpbreaking) January 26, 2025

Opinion

Graham left out the fact that almost everyone did almost nothing wrong on J6, and the ones who allegedly became violent didn’t get their due process rights.

Graham never stood up for the J6 protesters who were overcharged with felonies for minor misdemeanors.

In the case of protesters who became violent with the police, they served their time. Murderers in Manhattan get off in three years, and the system in DC is so corrupt that every case was the fruit of the poisoned tree.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email