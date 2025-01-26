NGOs Funded the Invasion with Tax Dollars

We have known all along that NGOs have funded the invasion with US tax dollars. This isn’t a new revelation for many of us, but maybe for some. The NGOs have assisted cartels and terrorists coming into this country. They must be held responsible for the trafficking, child labor sex trafficking, and the drugs that killed so many. Every organization must be held to account.

They must be held accountable for the armies of men from enemy countries that are now in our country.

The American Conservative

As the extent of America’s illegal immigration problem under President Biden has become clearer, so has the role played by many of the country’s best-known nonprofits, including Catholic Charities, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, the Red Cross, and United Way. While ostensibly funded to help overwhelmed personnel at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) process the influx of self-declared asylum seekers, these and scores of lesser-known charities have instead worked to increase the number of illegal border-crossers dramatically.

We now know, for example, that as far back as 2019, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was using the messaging service WhatsApp to update Central American migrants on the safest routes through Mexico to the U.S., the best places to obtain food and water, and how to contact their families. The ICRC was also identifying shelters and help centers along the way to the southern border.

Mike Howell of Heritage in 2023

Howell: Well, what we discovered through a memo released last week is that a large network of non-profits, non-governmental organizations, NGOs for short, down at the border are acting as a massive way point and resettlement program. Basically what happens is border patrol turns over overflow of illegal aliens to facilities on the border. These NGO facilities then take care of lodge and care and travel to disperse legal aliens throughout the country.

Howell: Now, what was most remarkable about our report is of course we knew this was happening, we’ve seen it with our own eyes. We heard from border patrol at the time. Is the spread and the magnitude of this operation. I thought after we began this, we would discover that illegal aliens were going to five, 10, 15 states predominantly.

Howell: But no, what we found is they’re virtually going to every single congressional district in the US mainland. And the way we proved this was we went out and we bought bulk cell phone data that pinged the location data of the cell phones. And so we geofenced it to these NGOs, tracked the anonymized cell phones throughout the country. And then when the numbers came back and the data came back, shocker, they’re going to every congressional district. And this is just a one month period and only 30,000 total devices. And so the spread is complete throughout the entire country.

They sure did and still are. @DOGE will stop it. https://t.co/wQnDvPFo22 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2025

