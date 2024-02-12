Hollywood Is Off to a Bad Start

The Hollywood Reporter said Hollywood is doing very badly at the box office, although it’s very early in the year. The Reporter claims it’s because of production delays caused by last year’s strikes.

Domestic box office revenue year-to-date of $581.2 million is running 43 percent behind the average haul during the same time period in 2016-19, when movie ticket sales clocked in as high as $1.08 billion, according to data provided by Comscore for Jan. 1-Feb. 4.

Couldn’t it also be that their movies are leftist preachy garbage?

Of that, January clocked in at $513.6 million, compared to $599 million in 2023 (a breakout hit last year was M3GAN, with more than $83 million in ticket sales domestically, while Avatar: The Way of Water contributed more than $210 million). Outside of the COVID-era years, $513.6 million is the lowest showing for January in more than 25 years.

Hollywood is no longer the dream. It’s a nightmare. Since the actors exposed themselves as narcissistic Marxists, the magic is gone for the half of the nation they hate. Maybe their DEI propaganda is growing stale.

