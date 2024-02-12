Sec. Mayorkas’s Disgraceful Appearance on Meet the Press

It is a disgrace that Secretary Mayorkas lies constantly, but it’s even more disgraceful that our country and our media back him up.

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds said they have their full membership back now and will vote to impeach Secretary Mayorkas. He believes it will happen this week. It will then go to the Senate. They will have to go on the record as to whether or not they want to keep this deceitful traitor in power.

We will have our full membership back.

We will vote on Mayorkas impeachment.

It will pass the House. Mayorkas has:

Lied to America

Perjured himself

Failed to do the job Senators can no longer ignore this.

There have ALREADY been 1M FY24 encounters.

He deserves to be FIRED pic.twitter.com/nosxncbXK6 — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) February 11, 2024

Here’s one of the lies that Secretary Mayorkas said just today:

BREAKING: Mayorkas says President Biden is so mentally strong that the most difficult part about having a meeting with him is “preparing for it,” because, “He is sharp, intensely probing, and detail oriented, and focused. WATCH pic.twitter.com/SV9PfdkeqQ — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 11, 2024

This is another lie he told today. Mayorkas calls it a broken system because he won’t follow the law, and why? Because he wants all of these people put on a path to citizenship:

Alejandro Mayorkas and the Biden Administration will NEVER take responsibility for the border situation they caused. Stop waiting on it. Archive these clips. Make political ads. Take pictures, collect data, and shove this in the faces of their voters. pic.twitter.com/UFgnJaSefd — Malcolm Fle (@Malcolm_fleX48) February 11, 2024

Yet another lie. Accusing him of not following the law is nothing more than baseless accusations:

“They accuse you of willfully not following the laws and therefore not securing the border, and lying about having control of it … How do you respond?” MAYORKAS: “They’re baseless allegations!” pic.twitter.com/AvIpBLEhiW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 11, 2024

Another lie. Biden’s fine, and the investigators deviated:

NBC: “I wonder how you can ask people to have faith in the Justice Department investing Donald Trump and not investigating Biden…?” MAYORKAS: “This special counsel report is an unfortunate deviation from the norms that guide the DOJ.” pic.twitter.com/aj3B05vjje — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 11, 2024

What Joe Kent says:

Biden’s mental fitness is a diversion. The carnage inflicted on the American ppl isn’t the byproduct of bumbling or just bad policy. The destruction at hand is the result of a detail oriented & focused plan to destroy the country implemented by operatives like Mayorkas. https://t.co/73Tckgu5Fq — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) February 11, 2024

We’re not getting their best.

While Joe Biden, Mayorkas and Chuck Schumer play politics on border security, THIS keeps happening seemingly everyday in America. How many more precious lives have to be lost before the Biden Administration admits fault and secures our nation? https://t.co/deCOXWAxPH — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) February 11, 2024

