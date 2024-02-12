Sec. Mayorkas’s Disgraceful Appearance on Meet the Press

By
M Dowling
-
1
25

Sec. Mayorkas lied on Meet the Press.

It is a disgrace that Secretary Mayorkas lies constantly, but it’s even more disgraceful that our country and our media back him up.

Republican Rep. Byron Donalds said they have their full membership back now and will vote to impeach Secretary Mayorkas. He believes it will happen this week. It will then go to the Senate. They will have to go on the record as to whether or not they want to keep this deceitful traitor in power.

Here’s one of the lies that Secretary Mayorkas said just today:

This is another lie he told today. Mayorkas calls it a broken system because he won’t follow the law, and why? Because he wants all of these people put on a path to citizenship:

Yet another lie. Accusing him of not following the law is nothing more than baseless accusations:

Another lie. Biden’s fine, and the investigators deviated:

What Joe Kent says:

We’re not getting their best.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
1 hour ago

Dem machine is beginning to break down.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz