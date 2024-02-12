Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon for a bladder issue, the Defense Department said in a statement.

He transferred his duties to Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks at about 4:55 p.m. Sunday, and all notifications were made.

He retains the “unclassified and classified communications systems necessary to perform his duties,” Ryder said.

Austin underwent a minimally invasive procedure in December for his prostate cancer. He later revealed he was hospitalized for several days when the procedure resulted in a bladder infection and abdominal problems.

Austin didn’t tell anyone he was in the hospital. He said he had trouble giving up his privacy.

No one seemed to miss him. We could cut a lot of these people in executive agencies.

We hope for Gen. Austin’s full recovery.

