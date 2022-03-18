Hollywood Leftists Want Canada GasLink Pipeline De-Banked

The worst thing that ever happened in Hollywood was making the stars rich so they could wield political power despite their ignorance and a penchant for virtue signaling.

A case in point affects the Canada GasLink Pipeline. Hollywood stars have joined together to write a letter to City National’s parent company, the Royal Bank of Canada, to defund the Canada GasLinnk pipeline.

The letter, signed in solidarity, urges the Royal Bank of Canada to “withdraw support from the Coastal GasLink pipeline, effective immediately.”

Their claim is the banks are furthering the climate crisis and violating the rights of indigenous people.

These pretties of the big screen think they’re climate scientists and have the power to shut down the energy the rest of us peasants need.

The list includes the usual Hollywood agitators, who drive gas-guzzling cars, fly in private jets, and luxuriate on their gas-guzzling yachts.

More than 65 celebrities, including Mark Ruffalo, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Stiller, Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi, Jane Fonda, Susan Sarandon, and Robert Downey Jr., banded together to send the letter to City National Bank’s parent company, the Royal Bank of Canada, Fox News reports.

They put together a video. It includes the usual propaganda, with lies about who is causing the violence. One Indian says the energy industry is committing genocide and talks about lifeblood.

Energy is our lifeblood too. The US and Canada won’t have a life without fossil fuels.

Related