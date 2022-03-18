Speaking at the Annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon on Thursday in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Biden basically said he’s not stupid even though he’s Irish… “Father, before I begin — bless me, Father, for I’m about to sin. I — well, I just want you to know, I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid,” he said.

He continued with the intended punchline, “I married Dominic Giacoppa’s daughter. Okay?”

Yikes.

He also pretended he is a man who is unifying the nation. “We should have more times like this where Democrats and Republicans get together, and we actually not only agree on one thing, but we remind ourselves we actually like each other. And it’s a useful thing.”

No, Joe, we don’t like each other and you helped make that happen.

We are supposed to believe he was real tough with China earlier today. The CCP essentially told Jake Sullivan over the weekend to pound salt when he got tough.

Anyway, Joe’s hardly Irish. It’s just a gimmick he uses to model himself after the Kennedy family. He’s about a third Irish. Most of his ancestry is English and his family was slave owners. They are related to Jefferson Davis.

WATCH:

Biden: “I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid.” pic.twitter.com/QKpJfxaW30 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2022

