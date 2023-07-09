Hollywood Might Be Waking Up to the Depravity of DEI

Like most US corporations, governments, and educational institutions, Hollywood has fallen into the clutches of the “DEI” myth. Never a good thing, corporate “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” is a permeating poison of racism, Marxism, and anti-Americanism. The sooner it fades from the American scene, the better.

There is hope.

The drive for DEI exploded during the George Floyd riots and grew out of perceived grave injustice.

As Hollywood sheds diversity officers, critics sound the alarm.

Were these roles merely lip service all along? As “A Black Lady Sketch Show” actress Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted, “I guess all those black boxes after George Floyd was murdered were for nothing,” referencing 2020’s social media blackout that was supposed to be in support of the BLM movement.

George Floyd probably died from all the drugs he had in his system, including three times the amount of fentanyl needed for death. His death would have served better as a model for not taking drugs.

He was deified for the masses.

Black Lives Matter, a Soros-funded movement, took up the DEI banner of perceived injustices and brought it to prominence.

Between boycotts and the potential collapse of the movie industry, it might be fizzling.

Watching DEI disappear in Hollywood would be a very good start.

At TheWrap’s Power Women’s Summit in December, HartBeat CEO Thai Randolph predicted that DEI roles were vulnerable. They were on the “chopping block” if leaders didn’t make it a “business imperative,” he said.

He warned that inclusivity had to be seen as critical to success and profitability. Disney just saw four major losses amounting to $900 million, and they don’t see success or profitability in their DEI-driven films.

Variety’s Clayton Davis explains it this way:

So what’s happening? Multiple sources say the exits are being prompted by a mixture of frustrations over a lack of financial support and resources, unnecessary roadblocks that prevent these executives from having a meaningful impact, and, more importantly, an overwhelming cultural exhaustion that has plagued Black leaders. I view it as akin to the pendulum swing we experienced after the election of Barack Obama in 2008 led to the rise of Donald Trump in 2016.

To be clear, there’s no evidence that these companies set out to oust their Black female executives. However, when corporations tighten their money belts, DEI initiatives are often first on the chopping block. That can’t be coincidental, right?

The Wrap reports Three studios and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences laid off or lost top diversity executives in the past ten days.

Disney’s chief diversity officer and senior vice president Latondra Newton, a six-year veteran, was the first of the four to go. On June 20, the company said that Newton was leaving to pursue “other endeavors.” Some people blamed her for “The Little Mermaid’s “woke” casting of Black actress and singer Halle Bailey. It was mostly a bore.

Vernā Myers, Netflix’s head of inclusion strategy, will step down from the role in September. She will remain an advisor to Netflix as she focuses on her consulting company.

The day after the Supreme Court struck down Affirmative Action in education, Warner Bros. Discovery ousted SVP of diversity, equity, and inclusion, Karen Horne, and the Academy’s EVP of Impact and Inclusion, Jeanell English, stepped down.

Unfortunately, inclusivity is Marxist, anti-American, and toxic, and by its nature cannot coexist with capitalism.

In the Telegraph, U.S. Editor Nick Allen sees signs that the entertainment industry is moving back toward sanity:

Hollywood is suffering “diversity fatigue,” insiders have said after four leading inclusion executives left high-profile roles in the space of ten days.

The departures came at three major studios and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Commentators in Hollywood suggested it showed “diversity fatigue,” leading to complaints that the entertainment industry was not fully committed to implementing inclusivity policies.

Let’s hope he’s right.

Ironcially, DEI is Latin for of God, well-known to Christians.

