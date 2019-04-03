Hollywood Radicals Want to Hurt Georgia Over a Bill Taxpayers Want

About fifty horrible Hollywood elites are threatening to boycott Georgia because they don’t like the heartbeat bill about to be signed by the new governor, who was duly elected by the people of the state.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, more than 40 prominent actors have already signed onto the letter as of Thursday.

Rosie O’Donnell, Gabrielle Union Patton Oswalt, Alec Baldwin, Amy Schumer, Ben Stiller, Sarah Silverman, Don Cheadle, Mia Farrow, Essence Atkins, Uzo Aduba, and Christina Applegate are among those who have signed the letter.

The letter, spearheaded by Alyssa Milano, comes a week after the actress tweeted on Friday urging film companies to leave Georgia after the state Senate passed a bill, also known as H.B. 481, that would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

These radicals are willing to hurt the innocent working people in Georgia, many who are minorities, to force the people in Georgia to abide by their will.

A lot of movies are made in Georgia because it’s cost-effective, and it would hurt the people.

There are over 20 productions shooting in GA & the state just voted to strip women of their bodily autonomy. Hollywood! We should stop feeding GA economy. #HB481IsBadForBusiness Heartbeat bill approved by Georgia Senate https://t.co/sFdahrIGnY https://t.co/TXJKMOPHcJ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 23, 2019

All of these particular Hollywood people are extreme leftist radicals and they are nasty.

It’s Stalinist, not American, to try and damage an entire state. At some point, this unAmericanism has to be addressed by someone or it will be impossible to stop. It’s the kind of movement that destroys hosts on Fox News, candidacies of politicians, lives of potential justices, and so on.

The new Democrats don’t believe in our civil rights, especially freedom of speech and due process.