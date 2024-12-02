Hollywood’s Mad at Clooney & Clooney’s Outraged Over Obama

Radar Online claims George Clooney is “outraged” that Barack Obama set him up and told him to tell Joe Biden to leave the race for the collective good. It seems Barack Obama had him write that op-ed telling Joe it was time for him to go, but then Barack did a disappearing act when Harris-Walz lost.

According to Radar Online:

“Obama and Clooney have been tight for years, and George became Barack’s surrogate in leading the charge for Joe to step away,” explained the source. “Barack knew he would look like a traitor if he publicly called for Joe to be cut loose. And now, he’s trying to walk away from it all.

Hollywood blames Clooney, who now promises never to be anyone’s “water boy” again.

Biden wouldn’t have won, no matter what.

They should have convinced Biden to leave much sooner so they could hold another primary instead of installing Harris-Walz.

Clooney only has himself to blame for leading the coup against Joe Biden.

Biden had significant mental issues the entire time he served as president. Clooney’s op-ed claim that Biden wasn’t the same man at the debate as he was only weeks before at the fundraiser was pure dishonesty.

What did he expect from Obama? This is how he operates, always protecting himself first. It’s his modus operandi.

Hollywood should stay out of politics. They are ill-equipped. No one cares what they think.

The DNC screwed it up. They looked like Republican politicians out there.

