Belgium, a modern-day Saddam & Gomorrah, has legitimized the selling of human bodies for sex. Prostitutes have gained the right to maternity leave, sick days, and pensions in Belgium under the first law of its kind in the world.

They will also be given the right to refuse clients and to say no to specific acts and cannot be sacked for these refusals under the rules.

The Belgian parliament approved the legislation in May. It went into effect yesterday. They will have established rules on working hours, pay, and safety measures.

But the law meaning prostitutes can now sign formal employment contracts and gain labor rights on a par with those in other professions is a global first.

The Belgian Union of Sex Workers described the law as “a huge step forward, ending legal discrimination against sex workers.” They think it will ease abuse.

Feminists see it as “catastrophic” for young girls and victims of trafficking. They’re correct.

The new law also states that employers of prostitutes must provide clean linen, condoms, and hygiene products and install emergency “panic buttons.”

