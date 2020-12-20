The Holocaust deniers are out on Twitter in full force since it’s not against their policies to deny it. He probably is a Democrat. They are the ones currently rewriting history and lauding anti-Semites in Congress.

But whoever they are, they are the Nazi book burners. They are very vocal despite knowing nothing:

I’m gonna guess he’s a Democrat. https://t.co/a4KzpsANCo — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 20, 2020

People are not being taught:

There should not be a single person who does not know what the #Holocaust is.@thewillwitt pic.twitter.com/m217BdFhY8 — PragerU (@prageru) December 18, 2020