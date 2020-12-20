Dalton School cancels Dalton with staff’s racist manifesto

Abolishing high-level academic courses by 2023 if the performance of black students is not on par with non-blacks. ~ Dalton School manifesto

One of the most elite New York City private schools faces demands from dozens of its staff members to combat racism with racism.

The k-12 Dalton School in Manhattan costs over $54,000 a year to attend, and it boasts some celebrity graduates like Anderson Cooper, Sean Lennon, and Clare Danes.

Dozens of the school’s faculty members published a Marxist manifesto “to overhaul the staffing, curriculum, and treatment of black students.”

Obviously, no one at Dalton, white or black, is being mistreated. Nonetheless, the staff wants these absurd demands met. Allegedly, this has some ties to the mistreatment of criminal George Floyd.

The wide-ranging faculty demands include:

Hiring 12 full-time diversity officers and multiple psychologists to support students “coping with race-based traumatic stress.”

Assigning a staffer dedicated to black students who have “complaints or face disciplinary action,” and a full-time advocate to help black kids “navigate a predominantly white institution.”

Paying the student debt of black staffers upon hiring them.

Requiring courses that focus on “Black liberation” and “challenges to white supremacy.” [Marxism]

Compensating any student of color who appears in Dalton promotional material.

Abolishing high-level academic courses by 2023 if the performance of black students is not on par with non-blacks.

Requiring “anti-racism” statements from all staffers.

Overhauling the entire curriculum, reading lists, and student plays to reflect diversity and social justice themes.

Divesting from companies that “criminalize or dehumanize” black people, including private prisons and tech firms that manufacture police equipment or weapons.

Donating 50 percent of all fundraising dollars to NYC public schools if Dalton is not representative of the city in terms of gender, race, socioeconomic background, and immigration status by 2025.

Yes, this is insane, and you are not crazy. Oh, by the way, this is the school that hired Jeffrey Epstein to teach the children.