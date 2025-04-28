Homan Drops “the Hammer” on Media About Anchor Babies

The media is creating a storm of protest, saying we can’t deport families if one or more children are citizens. Tom Homan’s message to the media is the entire family gets deported if the parent requests the US-born children go with the parent.

In the case of one parent being a US citizen and not wanting to leave, my guess is they have to go through family court, and file for custody. Otherwise, they can move with the illegal immigrant parent.

“What we did is remove children with their mothers who requested it, Homan said, “that’s a parental decision. Parenting 101. I’ll tell you what – if we DIDN’T do it, the story today would be, ‘Trump administration’s separating families again!'”

“No. We’re keeping families together. When a parent says, I want my two-year-old to go with me, we made that happen. They weren’t deported, the parents made the decision.”

“I don’t hear any questions about – Laken Riley had a mother. She’s never gonna see her child again.”

Border Czar Tom Homan has messages for the media, and we hope they listen. He is outraged as we all should be that children as young as nine years of age have been raped multiple times by cartel members. We now have permanently damaged children to try to save, and it didn’t have to be this way until Democrats decided they wanted a permanent electoral majority, as they have said on various occasions. George Soros talked about the need to give amnesty to DACAs and DAPAs to get their permanent electoral majority.

Joe Biden is the only president who opened the border. Whether he did it knowingly, in a haze, or under pressure from others without dementia, we can’t say.

