Massive Third World Blackouts in Spain, Portugal, France

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Spain, Portugal, and France have been affected by widespread power outages. There are scenes of mayhem across major European cities as the blackouts hit. Some believe it is due to renewable integration problems.

It could also be a cyberattack or any number of things. They don’t know.

All of Valencia and Barcelona were without power. Spain’s entire rail network shut down. Internet services ceased to function, and chaos reigned on the streets as traffic built up.

It might be a problem of renewable integration issues:

Videos online show railway networks in Spanish cities plunged into chaos, with people being evacuated through tunnels as blackouts hit underground stations and halted trains.

First, They Ran on Renewables

The cause of the outages is still unclear. The power cuts come after Spain’s power grid ran entirely on renewable energy for a whole day for the first time on April 16. Only the Daily Mail reported this. Did the transition cause the problem? The problem is with the European power grid.

There was a fire in France. While initially ruling it out, officials now say it could be a cyberattack.

Parts of France also lost power after the outages in Spain and Portugal, the country’s grid operator confirmed.

E-Redes, a Portuguese electricity grid monitoring company, said it was investigating the cause of the outage, which it described as ‘a wider European problem’. The problem is the European Power Grid.

According to Expresso, Portugal’s E-Redes operator said the blackout was due to a “problem in the European power grid.” Portuguese grid operators stated that data collected following the blackout indicated that a voltage imbalance was responsible for the collapse.

“A crisis committee has been set up to manage the situation [in Spain],” an official briefed on the situation in Spain said. “At this stage, there’s no evidence yet regarding the cause of the massive blackout. A cyberattack has not been ruled out, and investigations are ongoing.”


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments