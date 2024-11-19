Fake News CNN Portrays Soros-Tied Democrat Propaganda as Fact

Border Czar Tom Homan is prioritizing the removal of criminal illegal aliens and terrorists. He is particularly interested in removing the vicious gangs in the United States.

Fake News CNN created a fearmongering report this morning about the Trump administration removing illegal aliens who are working so hard for this country. They stated as fact information that came directly from The Center for American Progress (CAP), which is a Soros-funded far-left Democrat organization formerly run by John Podesta.

They didn’t bother to mention the sources, although one chart did show them, partially concealed by the chyron and logo.

Erick Erickson found the exact report here, written by Nicole Svajlenka, a fellow at the Center for American Progress.

CNN is wholly corrupt, and they are not alone.

They left out who is prioritized. And it’s not the farmers or busboys.

Incoming Border Czar Tom Homan Says He Has ‘Three Rails of Business’ 1) Secure the Border

2) Run Deportation Operations

3) Find Over 300,000 Children pic.twitter.com/cP0bJtsEW4 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 19, 2024

Border Czar Tom Homan has explained over and over who they are going to deport.

