Homeless woman conducts a tour of her tent in Skid Row LA

A homeless woman described her homeless encampment as “living her best life” as she gave an interviewer a tour of her tent. She said she is a fashion designer by trade.
The lady conducted the tour through her ‘White House’ design. It’s fully equipped. She even has solar panels and a jacuzzi.

recall Governor Newsom people:
California has more homeless veterans than any other state. Shameful! They also have the most homeless people. If California were a country, it would have the fifth largest economy in the world. But it’s really a third-world country.
Living the dream in the Hotel California. Did she try going to Mexico and then reentering while asking for asylum or loudly proclaiming I’ll vote democrat for life?
California plates are all over in Red State and they can’t drive very well.
It is not rentals as the vehicles stay around.
The CPUSA took the Chicago voting model nationwide with an assist from the CCP, Zuckerborg, and Soros funded Get Out the Vote, and now they will take the California model nationwide with San Fran machine product Kommie-La, historic indeed as the republic comes to an end.